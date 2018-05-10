The video will start in 8 Cancel

A doorman who was stabbed to death in Lockwood had been stabbed before.

Gareth Atkinson, 25, of Meltham , was found badly hurt in a block of flats in Bentley Street at around 11pm on Monday night and later died in hospital.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry and arrested a 25-year-old woman who remains in custody.

Now, further details have emerged which reveal this was the second time Mr Atkinson had been stabbed.

In June 2015, he was found in the Wessenden Head Road area of Meltham with two stab wounds in his back. A man was charged with wounding.

But Mr Atkinson - also known as Gaz - found himself on the wrong side of the law in August last year when he was in court for drink-driving.

He was fined and given community service after he drove his Ford Fiesta when two-and-a-half times over the legal limit after a row at his girlfriend’s home.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the incident in Manchester Road when his girlfriend jumped onto the bonnet in a bid to stop him and he drove off before she slipped and fell from the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit and two assaults when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Last night friends of Mr Atkinson, held an impromptu vigil outside Maverick’s Bar in King Street where he worked as a door supervisor.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances into what happened at the flats on Monday night.

Around 60 uniformed officers were sent to the scene and carried out house-to-house enquiries.

And yesterday police forensics officers could be seen working at the upstairs flat.

Police are urging anyone with information to use the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

