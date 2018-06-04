Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get ready for local sights to hit our TV screens as Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge returns.

The school-based drama has been filmed in Calderdale at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Halifax which closed in 2013.

Ackley Bridge is back for a 12-part series and it features Kimberley Walsh and Sunetra Sarker, plus returning characters Jo Joyner and Paul Nicholls.

Starting at 8pm on Tuesday on Channel 4, here’s a glimpse of what you can expect from episode one.

Series 1 recap:

The first series followed what happened in a newly-merged academy school in what producers describe as a “racially divided Yorkshire town.”

Ackley Bridge explores the ups and downs of friendships, family life and relationships of both the teachers and pupils in the fictional Yorkshire town.

The idea behind the merging of two schools, one white and one Asian, was to unite both communities and series one highlighted the cultural differences and similarities of characters.

Central plot of Episode One, Series Two:

In a bid to disguise her sexuality, Nas has agreed to a sham engagement with Naveed who is also in the closet. But, reeling from the discovery of a family secret, she struggles to continue the lie and emotions run high.

Headteacher Mandy is under pressure over results, forcing her to instigate a strict academic regime.

Central characters in Episode One, Series Two:

Emma: Liz White as English teacher Emma Keane: A familiar face, Liz has previously started in Life on Mars, Line of Duty and ITVs The Halycon. Her character Emma is a focus of this episode, from her history with a fellow school worker to her unhappiness at changes to teaching methods.

Samir: Arsher Ali (Line of Duty, Doctor Who, The Missing), who plays Samir Qureshi, a Community Liaison worker. The series starts with his wedding, but it’s clear the romance between him and Emma is not history.

Nasreen & Missy: Played by Amy-Leigh Hickman and Poppy Lee Friar. Nas finds herself involved in an arranged, fake marriage, plus there’s a big discovery about her family. She and best friend Missy, have a run-in with a drug dealer but end up giving something back to Ackley Bridge.

Headteacher Mandy Carter: Played by Jo Joyner (Eastenders), she has to make a big announcement that doesn’t go down well with her teaching staff. It tests her friendship with Emma.

What’s to come from the rest of Series Two of Ackley Bridge:

We know that Kimberley Walsh, of Girls Aloud and Strictly stardom, makes an appearance in Episode Two. She plays fiery Claire, a mother who has a child with teacher Steve (Paul Nicholls), who is now with Mandy.

Claire has a few run-ins with Mandy and Kimberley said of it: “It was really fun playing the confrontation scenes out because you really get to see a different side of Mandy which was great. We had fun with it.”

Other themes Ackley Bridge will touch upon include loan sharks, learning difficulties and diversity.