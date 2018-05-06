The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver injured in a two-car smash on a country road at Farnley Tyas has posted dramatic footage on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Chris Roberts said he was the driver of a Golf GTi struck head on by a Ford Fiesta coming round a bend on Honley Road at Farnley Tyas on Saturday.

The footage from Mr Roberts’ dash cam shows his car travelling along Honley Road and the impact with the Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Roberts was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by road ambulance with leg injuries while the driver of the Fiesta was airlifted by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with several suspected fractures.

Firefighters from Huddersfield Fire Station attended the incident, which happened shortly after 2pm. Police diverted traffic away from the scene and a recovery vehicle later arrived to remove both vehicles, which were badly damaged.

People took to Facebook to offer Chris their good wishes.

One commented: “Wow! That’s scary! Hope you are ok and make a fast and full recovery!”