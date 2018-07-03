The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new community centre for Bradley made a dramatic entrance earlier today.

The £200k demantable building was delivered on an escorted lorry off Bradley Road before being dropped into place by a huge crane next to the playing fields.

The sight was a welcome relief for the Friends of Bradley Park who have spent the last two and a half years planning for the moment when the community hub would literally fall into place.

A much smaller changing rooms hut which previously stood on the site went up in flames in July 2014, totally destroying the only clubhouse in the area.

Lorna Hub, Friends of Bradley Park said: “It’s fantastic news for the community and for the Friends of Bradley Park who have come together to really make this a reality.

“I was at the park when it arrived and we’d alerted local residents about parking to ensure the lorry had access and fortunately it all went as smoothly as possible.

“We’ve had various dates and it was delayed a few weeks so it’s such a relief that it’s finally here.”

Friends of Bradley Park plan to generate income from renting the building to cover maintenance of the whole site.

They are now looking for sponsors to fund fencing and ramps to the building to ensure disability access.

Lorna added:“We are a charity so are not looking to make a profit.

“Various groups will be using the community centre. It’s to get young and old mixing together.”

The new building includes changing facilities, function hall, modern kitchen, storage, an office and a multifunctional meeting space/room that will be rented to the community.

There is also potential scope for the kitchen to be run as a ‘Community Cafe’ providing a range of drinks, light snacks and main meals throughout the week and at weekends whilst the playing fields are in use.

The project has been funded by Kirklees Council with support from grants from the One Community Fund, Asda and Tesco and other local businesses.

To speak to Friends of Bradley Park call 01484 599433 or head over to their Facebook page @FOBradleyPark.