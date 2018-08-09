Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the dramatic moment a playground went up in flames and was destroyed in a suspected arson attack being investigated by police.

Fire services were called to the scene in Southowram, near Brighouse, late last night (Weds) after neighbours called in to report the blaze on Law Lane.

The floor matting had been set alight and playground equipment had melted, according to crew members who attended, adding that Calderdale Council faced a “substantial cost” to repair the damage.

Eyewitness Nicole French was driving past the scene shortly before midnight when she spotted the fire and pulled over to ring 999.

Nicole, 18, from Brighouse , said: “It got bigger and bigger - it was really worrying to watch. The fire brigade turned up and sprayed it all until it died. It looked like it had been started deliberately.”

A crew member from Halifax Fire Station said: “We were called out at 11.40pm to the fire between Law Lane and Fairfax Crescent. It looked more dramatic than it was and nobody was injured, but the playground has been totally ruined and it will take substantial costs reinstating it.”

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the fire.