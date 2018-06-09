The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man escaped serious injury when a car went down a banking and became embedded in a house.

Fire crews and paramedics attended the incident at Brockholes Lane at Brockholes just after 2pm today.

A fire service spokesman said a man had suffered minor injuries.

He was rescued and was given treatment by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics.

Fire crews attended from Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe along with a technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton fire station.

Pictures on Twitter show the vehicle, which appears to have smashed through a garden wall and into the house.

The wall of the house is completely demolished.

Dale Gardiner, who shared the pictures on Twitter, said: “An interesting incident for @WYFRSKirkTeam crews Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe. Person released and passed to YAS. #TeamKirklees.”