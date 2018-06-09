A man escaped serious injury when a car went down a banking and became embedded in a house.

Fire crews and paramedics attended the incident at Brockholes Lane at Brockholes just after 2pm today.

A fire service spokesman said a man had suffered minor injuries.

He was rescued and was given treatment by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics.

The vehicle embedded in the house in Brockholes

Fire crews attended from Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe along with a technical rescue unit from Cleckheaton fire station.

Pictures on Twitter show the vehicle, which appears to have smashed through a garden wall and into the house.

The wall of the house is completely demolished.

Dale Gardiner, who shared the pictures on Twitter, said: “An interesting incident for @WYFRSKirkTeam crews Huddersfield and Skelmanthorpe. Person released and passed to YAS. #TeamKirklees.”