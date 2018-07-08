Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews have been out in force to tackle another blaze on the Pennine moors.

A helicopter and water tankers were called in to help firefighters combat the blaze on Saturday on Denshaw Moor, off the A640 Huddersfield Road, Denshaw.

The incident came just days after firefighters faced a lengthy battle tackling a blaze on Saddleworth Moor and another outbreak at Winter Hill , near Bolton.

Photographer Mark Schofield captured these dramatic shots of the helicopter releasing cascades of water in a bid to dampen the fire at Denshaw Moor.

Mark said: “I went up to Buckstones intending to photograph kestrels, but realised that the fire was closer than I thought.

“I was able to park and photograph the helicopter dropping water for over two hours. There were around eight fire crews, police, mountain rescue and a fleet of big tractors with water bowsers and pumps.”

He said: “It developed into a pretty big fire during the course of Saturday afternoon with a pall of smoke blowing back towards Marsden. The Colne Valley was full of smoke at bedtime last night and there is still a pall of smoke over the moor. The authorities really blasted it as they obviously didn’t want a repeat of the Saddleworth fire.

“The helicopter was dipping into Crook Gate Reservoir which is only a very short distance away.”

The fire service said due to strong winds, smoke from the fire was being blown towards Marsden.

Police and water company United Utilities were also on the scene supporting the fire service. Tractors were used to haul the water bowsers onto the moor and farmers were said to be moving their livestock from the land.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has urged people to act responsibly when out on the moors as the heatwave continues – by taking all their rubbish home with them, not leaving glass bottles which can magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire and ensuring cigarettes are extinguished and disposed of properly.

Anyone noticing anything suspicious can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit website at www.moorwatch.co.uk to report it.

WYFRS said anyone who is found to have started a fire deliberately which destroys a Site of Special Scientific Interest could be fined up to £20,000.