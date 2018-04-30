Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver narrowly avoided striking a police car before ploughing into some fencing, a court heard.

Stephen Hardman, 54, caught the attention of police as he drove along Brook Lane in Golcar on April 9.

It was 8pm but he didn’t have his lights turned on and he nearly hit the vehicle, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that this was only avoided by the officer’s quick-thinking as he activated the blue lights on his car.

However having seen the Pc’s lights Hardman continued to drive off at speed and became involved in an accident a short time later, magistrates were told.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Wills said that he hit a security fence , causing severe damage to his Mitsubishi.

Magistrates heard that Hardman, of Rob Royd Hall in Golcar, was arrested and taken to the police station.

Mr Wills said that breath tests showed that he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

But Hardman pleaded not guilty to an offence of driving while over the prescribed limit.

His solicitor said that he wishes to challenge aspects of the roadside breath test and the intoxilyzer procedure at the police station.

Magistrates told Hardman that his trial will be held on August 30 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.