A suspected drug-driver claims he didn’t give police a blood sample because he is afraid of needles.

Sean Brennan was arrested after driving an Audi A4 on Mill Street East in Dewsbury on November 21 last year.

At Huddersfield Police Station he was asked to provide a blood sample to see if there were any drugs in his system but he refused to do so.

The 26-year-old said he told police that he has a phobia of needles and will have to prove this fear at his trial.

He will be asked to produce medical evidence such as proof of whether or not he had inoculations as a child, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Brennan, of Highfield Court in Batley , pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance and will represent himself at his trial.

This will take place at the Huddersfield court on September 6.

Brennan did plead guilty to offences of possession of cannabis and criminal damage to a Ford Transit arising out of the same date.

He will be sentenced for these following the outcome of his trial.