A Marsh man handed a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving has been denied the chance to get behind the wheel early.

Paul Caine, of Spire Court, was stopped by police as he drove his Vauxhall Corsa on January 1, 2016.

He had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In February the same year the bricklayer was handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for three years.

In court he asked Kirklees magistrates to remove his ban, due to run until next February, early.

The 31-year-old said that he would lose his job without his licence.

He explained that he lives near to his employer but the business is set to relocate to Hull.

Caine said: “I’d be expected to drive to get there. I’ve been told that my contact will end in two weeks if I can’t drive.”

He added that his partner was expecting a baby, his grandmother was ill and he was relied upon as not many members of his family were able to drive.

But magistrates refused to lift his driving ban early. They told him that with his skill level and the amount of homes being built in the area he should be able to gain employment elsewhere.