A drink-driver caught trying to unsuccessfully do a three-point turn in his Mini Cooper has been banned from the road for two years.

Michael Robertshaw was nearly three times over the legal limit when he attempted the manoeuvre on a Dewsbury street.

A witness had called police after seeing him attempting to get into a house on Syke Street before giving up and getting into his car.

The 42-year-old had pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit at a hearing held at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Police attended at the residential street at around 1.30am on May 27 and “saw the defendant in the process of carrying out a three-point turn”, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

The member of the public who reported him suspected that he had been drinking and when the officers stopped his car they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Robertshaw, of Queen Street in Chickenley, claimed that he had not been drinking and was just moving the vehicle but he was arrested.

He was taken to Dewsbury Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was nearly three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Robertshaw told police that he’d fallen out with his wife and she had thrown him out.

He admitted that he did drink a lot and was alcohol dependant.

Magistrates were told that he had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2007.

This was just outside the 10-year period for which he would receive a mandatory three-year ban for a second similar offence.

Robertshaw, who was not represented, said: “It was stupidity. I am dependent on drink and I’m trying to help myself out.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 24 months.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.