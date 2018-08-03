Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver got behind the wheel while more than twice over the legal limit and confessed to police that he would fail his breath test.

Daniel Butcher was stopped by police as he drove his VW Polo along Leeds Road in the early hours of July 15.

He was heading towards Huddersfield town centre at 3.30am and the officers felt that his driving wasn’t very good, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “He was swerving in the road and came very near to the kerb.

“That was what made them stop the defendant and they illuminated their blue lights.

“The defendant stopped at the roadside and was fully cooperative with police.

“Before a sample was obtained he was so cooperative that he said that he’d been drinking and would fail the breath test.”

The 28-year-old was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where further breath samples were obtained.

These showed that he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Butcher, of Sunnyhill Avenue in Kirkheaton, told magistrates: “It was a build up of emotions, but that’s no excuse.

“My grandma’s partner was diagnosed with cancer and I split up with my girlfriend.

“I’m very, very sorry for my actions.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months. He will have to pay a total of £459 in court costs and a fine.