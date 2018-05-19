Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver reversed his friend’s BMW into a police car after downing a bottle of brandy.

Harris Ahmed caught the attention of the officers because he was driving so slowly along Brighouse roads.

They followed the 22-year-old to a dead end where he accidentally backed into them, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit, using a vehicle without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that at just after midnight police were alerted to a stolen vehicle being driven along Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

They saw Ahmed was driving very slowly and followed him as he turned into Lawson Road.

Mr Bozman said: “He drove into a dead end on Clifton Road and police were going to speak with him.

“His vehicle then reversed back into the police vehicle, causing some damage to the nearside of the car.

“They approached the car, opened the driver’s door and he was handcuffed.

“They could detect alcohol on his breath and he said that he’d had a bottle of brandy.”

Police station breath tests showed that Ahmed, of Spinkfield Road in Birkby, had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Ahmed said he’d borrowed his friend’s car and didn’t hit the police vehicle intentionally.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months.

He was fined £583 and will have to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.