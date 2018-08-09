The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver crashed his van while three-and-a-half times over the limit – after his partner grabbed hold of the steering wheel.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the smash on Manchester Road in Marsden shortly before 9pm on November 18 last year.

The accident involved Stuart Browne’s Citroen Berlingo van, and an ambulance was already at the scene by the time the officers arrived.

The 39-year-old, who had a passenger with him in the vehicle, was spoken to and appeared extremely drunk.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Browne, of Market Street in Milnsbridge, made no comment to all questions put to him in the police interview.

He had denied offences of driving while over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance on the basis that he was not the driver at the time.

The case was prepared for trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court but he changed his pleas to guilty.

Magistrates were told that he had a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to February 2009.

He was banned from the road for two years on that occasion.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, admitted that the reading was high and fell into the custody bracket.

She explained: “He was in the vehicle with his partner and there were tensions within that relationship.

“She’s grabbed hold of the steering wheel in the course of an argument which resulted in the collision.

“Fortunately there was no damage to any other vehicle or person.”

Mrs Kidd told magistrates that Browne’s difficult relationship had led to him consuming more alcohol.

She added: “His decision making process was not as it should have been and he accepts responsibility.”

His case was adjourned so that he can be assessed for possible alcohol treatment.

He will be sentenced on August 23 and was banned from driving in the interim.