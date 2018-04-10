The video will start in 8 Cancel

If there is anything you can say to lessen the impact of being caught drink driving, this certainly isn’t it.

When one Huddersfield driver was caught behind the wheel of a friend’s car after a few tipples, his ill-thought excuse left West Yorkshire Police officers both aghast and amused.

The driver, whose even tipsier friend was in the passenger seat, told officers: “I drive when we’re both drunk, I tend to be a bit safer.”

Well, at the very least, he was honest.

The man was arrested on Saturday night and later charged with driving over the prescribed limit and with no insurance.

The force’s Roads Policing Unit later tweeted about what must be the lamest excuse we’ve heard since “the dog ate my homework.”

One person replied: “No words for this stupidity. I live in Huddersfield and I really hope they stay off the roads and get a taxi in the future! Keep us all safe!”