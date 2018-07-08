Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver said that a Muslim religious festival made it impossible for him to get a taxi home.

Lee Coupe was more than three times over the limit when police pulled him over because he was driving too slowly.

He’d downed 10 pints but claimed that he was unable to hail a cab because of the Eid celebrations.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that on June 17 police officers were driving along Upper Road in Dewsbury.

Their attention was drawn to Coupe who pulled out of a junction, causing traffic to slow in both directions.

As he headed up Halifax Road in his Citroen van the officers followed him and “had to slow down because he was driving too slowly for the road”, Mrs Jones said.

Coupe was arrested and taken into custody where breath tests showed that he had 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, explained that her client had been out to the pub that evening and handed his car keys over the landlord to put them behind the bar.

She told magistrates: “He then took the keys to go and get some money and didn’t hand them back in.

“Mr Coupe remained in the pub and had 10 pints of lager.

“He said he had no intention to drive but then phoned for a taxi and realised that it was Eid and he couldn’t get a taxi home.

“Then he made the stupid decision to drive himself.”

Magistrates were told that Coupe, of Millbrook Gardens in Dewsbury, had worked in the construction industry for 20 years and his work involved him driving up and down the country.

Magistrates adjourned his sentencing so that Probation staff can prepare a report on him.

He was banned from driving in the interim.