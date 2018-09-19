Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A female driver was lucky to survive after her car flipped over on the M62 and ripped a barrier apart.

Viktoriya Daraskevic was more than twice the legal limit when she lost control of her silver Audi A4 on the eastbound carriageway near to Huddersfield.

The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and a blood test showed that she had been drinking.

Kirklees magistrates heard it was a miracle nobody else was hurt during the November 11 smash but other drivers described their trauma at witnessing it.

Daraskevic was banned from driving for 20 months and bench chairman Anthea Ainley told her: “You were very lucky not to be killed and that nobody else was killed or seriously injured.”

Daraskevic, of Crescent Road in Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

The crash happened on a Saturday at 7pm when she was driving eastbound between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 at Brighouse.

Victoria Sims, prosecuting, said: “The consequences of the offence were significant and resulted in a serious collision whereby the defendant lost control of her vehicle on the M62.

“The vehicle flipped and collided with the central barrier, ripping the barrier apart.

“Luckily, and perhaps miraculously, nobody save for the defendant was injured as a result.

“But witnesses described having to take diversionary action and there was clearly some emotional distress at what they had witnessed in terms of the collision.”

After hitting the barrier near to the hard shoulder, Daraskevic's Audi came to a rest on a grass verge.

Miss Sims told magistrates that when police arrived she was already out of the vehicle, laid out at the roadside as she was treated by paramedics.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Daraskevic was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she was treated for serious injuries.

The carriageway was closed for hours until midnight while collision investigators conducted their enquiries.

Daraskevic's blood sample was taken while she was in hospital and the reading was 181 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

This is more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

The laboratory worker wasn't interviewed until February this year when she admitted drink-driving.

Miss Sims said: “The defendant accepted that she'd lost control and had very little memory other than that.

“She told police that she'd not had an alcoholic drink that day but consumed some wine the day before the accident took place.”

Daraskevic, who was not represented, was aided throughout the proceedings by an interpreter and drove on her Lithuanian licence.

She told magistrates: “I lost control because something happened to the wheel and when I was interviewed I mentioned that there was an issue with the wheel.

“We'd been celebrating a birthday party the day before late into the night and so it might be that it was still in the system.”

Daraskevic was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £346 fine plus £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge.

Mrs Ainley said: “You were very lucky not to be killed or seriously injured and that nobody else was killed or seriously injured.

“It took place on the motorway in the early evening and there would have been a lot of traffic which is an aggravating factor.

“However you have no previous convictions and have pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

“It was an accident but you would have been able to control the vehicle more effectively had you not had so much alcohol in your blood.”