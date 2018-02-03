Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRIVER who smashed into two cars after drinking told police: “I’ve only had a couple of pints.”

The crash happened at Valley Road in Liversedge on January 12, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Thomas Allatt had been to the Old Oak pub nearby before getting behind the wheel of his Fiat Punto.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “Unfortunately, he crashed into another vehicle which was carrying a driver and passengers.

“Another stationary and unoccupied vehicle was also damaged.”

Breath tests revealed that Allat, 25, had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes and he told police that he’d only drunk a couple of pints.

He explained to magistrates: “I felt fine but I knew it was wrong. It’s a lesson learnt.”

Magistrates banned Allatt, of Nelson Street in Liversedge, from driving for 14 months.

He will also have to pay £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.