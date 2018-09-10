The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver lied to police that he was his brother but his true identity was revealed through a fingerprint scanner.

Carl Hanson was stopped on Halifax Road in Edgerton shortly after 4am on August 19.

Police were acting on reports that the driver of the Ford Transit van was intoxicated and could smell alcohol on the 31-year-old's breath.

He identified himself as Craig Hanson, said he'd drunk two pints of shandy and was on his way home.

Hanson, of Netherhall Avenue in Rawthorpe , was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further police station breath tests showed that he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that his fingerprints were checked and he was identified as Carl Glen Hanson.

He told police that he was disqualified from driving and so not insured to drive the van.

Hanson had two previous drink-driving convictions on his record from 2011 and 2015.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client suffered from depression due to significant personal difficulties.

She said: “He's crying out for help and will drink when he feels he needs help and assistance.”

Hanson pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates ordered a full probation report and adjourned Hanson's sentencing until October 4.