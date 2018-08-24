The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drink-driver who crashed his van couldn’t be sentenced – because he turned up to the hearing drunk.

Stuart Browne was three-and-a-half times over the limit when the smash happened in Marsden on November 18 last year.

His case was adjourned so that he could be assessed for alcohol treatment.

But his solicitor was left with the embarrassing task of explaining to the court that he was fast asleep in the waiting area “snoring his head off.”

G4S security staff also refused to handle the 39-year-old in his drunken stupor and Kirklees magistrates felt it was sensible to adjourn the case – to a morning slot.

At a previous hearing Browne pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the smash on Manchester Road in Marsden shortly before 9pm.

The accident involved Browne’s Citroen Berlingo van and an ambulance was already at the scene by the time the officers arrived.

Browne, of Market Street in Milnsbridge, was spoken to and appeared extremely drunk.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests showed that he had 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Browne held a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to February 2009 and he was banned from the road for two years on that occasion.

During the last hearing his solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he was in the vehicle with his partner and there were tensions within the relationship.

She said: “She grabbed hold of the steering wheel in the course of an argument which resulted in the collision.”

Browne’s case was adjourned for a full Probation report and he was due back at the Huddersfield court to be sentenced.

But Aubrey Sampson, appearing on his behalf, entered the courtroom alone and explained that his client would not be joining him.

He told magistrates: “He’s in court now and has given his instructions to the Probation Service.

“Here lies the problem, the defendant is drunk and I smelt alcohol on him as soon as I spoke to him.

“He’s a functioning alcoholic and has given me specific instructions and was fully coherent.

“But he’s been asleep now for the past 20 minutes and is snoring his head off in the reception area.”

Because of Browne’s high reading he is at risk of custody and Mr Sampson added that court security staff “wouldn’t take him if he was to be given a prison sentence in that state.”

Magistrates agreed with Mr Sampson that it was sensible to adjourn his sentencing for a week.

This was listed for 10am on Tuesday (September 28) to give him the chance to turn up sober.

If he doesn’t magistrates warned that there will be no further adjournments and marked his file to say that the case will proceed next time regardless of his condition.