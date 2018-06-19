The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink driver was arrested after trying unsuccessfully to do a three-point turn in his Mini Cooper.

Michael Robertshaw was nearly three times over the legal limit when he attempted the manoeuvre on a Dewsbury street.

His solicitor explained that he has a difficulty with alcohol and a long-suffering wife as a result.

The 42-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

(Image: staff HDE)

They were told that he was caught by police patrolling Syke Street at 1.25am on May 27.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “While they were in the area they saw Robertshaw trying to carry out a three-point turn.

“He was not too good at this and a member of the public said they thought he may have been drinking.”

Robertshaw, of Queen Street in Chickenley, admitted that he had been drinking but claimed that he was just moving the vehicle when he was approached by police.

They arrested him and breath tests showed that he had 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

This was nearly three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Robertshaw had a previous drink driving conviction dating back to 2007, magistrates were told.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “He has an alcohol addiction problem and a long-suffering wife.

“They are currently separated because of his addiction and this is something he wants to address.”

Magistrates adjourned Robertshaw’s sentencing until June 27 so that he can be assessed for alcohol treatment as part of his punishment.

They banned him from driving in the interim.