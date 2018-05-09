Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have prevented a convicted drink driver who sold alcohol to a child taking on a Huddersfield town centre off-licence.

Alan Mohammed applied for a personal licence and the transfer of the premises licence for 37 Westgate, a convenience store known as Koshan, at a meeting of a Kirklees licensing panel at Huddersfield Town Hall this morning (Wed).

But West Yorkshire Police strongly opposed the application with Richard Woodhead of the force’s licensing department saying Mr Mohammed had failed to give a breath sample and was banned from driving at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on 9 September 2014.

Under the law, his conviction is not spent until September 2019.

The panel also heard that he failed a test purchase and sold alcohol to a child on 9 December 2016.

Kirklees licensing manager Russell Williams said: “I think it’s clear that he is in denial over the drinking driving offence and that shows the level of his responsibility.

“It’s whether you can trust him going forward. He has failed to declare that offence on his application. There is an element of dishonesty.”

Mr Woodhead added: “I still don’t think he is aware of licensing law even though he has done the one day course. It’s a very short course and so all I would like to say is that we feel very strongly that he is not granted this.”

A friend of Mr Mohammed who spoke for him as his English is limited said: “It’s different now. He wants to make things right.”

Panel chairwoman Clr Carole Pattison rejected the application, telling Mr Mohammed: “I’m afraid we don’t accept your application for a personal licence.

“You have a relevant conviction under the licensing act.”

Mr Mohammed’s second application for a premises licence was also rejected.