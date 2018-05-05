Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver said he got behind the wheel because he didn’t have enough cash left for a taxi.

Harrison Burgess pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that police pulled the 18-year-old over as he drove his Mini One along Wakefield Road in Scissett at 1.30am on April 17.

They conducted a breath test after speaking with him and this showed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates were told that Burgess, of The Shaw in Hatfield Heath, Essex, held no previous convictions.

Burgess, who was not represented, explained that he’d just returned from a ski instructor’s course in Italy and was visiting a friend in the town who had been on the same course.

He told magistrates: “I parked up and went to a few pubs and I later realised that I didn’t have enough money for a cab home.

“I thought I was feeling fine and that clearly was not the case.

“I’m really sorry about what happened and I understand the consequences.”

Magistrates banned Burgess from driving for 12 months.

He will have to pay £120 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.