Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 25:

Neil Joseph Greenwood, 60, of Miller Hill, Denby Dale. Speeding on Manchester Road, Linthwaite on November 6, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Liam Sean O’Sullivan, 26, of Woodhall Crescent, Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax. Committed assault on John William Street, Huddersfield on January 14. This offence was racially aggravated. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 60, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Stole pork steaks worth £10 from Crawshaws, New Street, Huddersfield, on April 6. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Jonathan Barrett, 30, of Barber Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Assaulted two people and caused £500 of damage to a pet display tank, a television, a mirror and a window blind in Mirfield on October 27, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £500 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Dale Anthony Pearson, 29, of Oak Tree Terrace, Fenay Bridge. Caused £500 of damage to a vehicle on Rock Cottages, Holmfirth, on March 8. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards a police officer on Rock Cottages, Holmfirth on the same date. This offence was racially aggravated. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards three police officers and resisted two police officers in the same place on the same date. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 15. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Michael Tominay, 25, of Oddfellows Street, Mirfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending it, so that the requirement can be completed. Order varied.

Rizwan Attaullah, 27, of Asquith Fields, Heckmondwike. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, as the defendant is proposing a change in residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 12 weeks.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 26:

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 27, of no fixed address. Stole food worth £17.53 from Heron Frozen Foods, Dewsbury, on June 25 and cosmetics from Wilkinsons, Dewsbury, on June 23. Jailed for four weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Imran Shah, 44, of Bradcroft, Huddersfield. Obstructed a police officer at TK Maxx, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on May 26. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 15. Fined £80 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Leigh Allert, 33, of Stoney Lane, Longwood. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, to temporarily lift curfew. Order varied.

Gavin Murray Miller, 36, of no fixed address. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on May 3, 9 and 22. Jailed for 14 days.

Sameena Ahmed, 43, of Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Assaulted two people in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on May 27. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Crosfield, 27, of Towngate, Newsome. Damaged solar lights on Jacinth Court, Fartown, on June 10. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Donna Catherine Amey, 33, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointment on May 21. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Farhat Fayyaz, 36, of Springdale Avenue, Thornton Lodge. Failed to comply with the requirements fo a suspended sentence, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 19 and May 22. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Ben Hall, 19, of Cumberworth Lane, Lower Cumberworth. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on May 10 and 17. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Angela Jayne Jackson, 44, of Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend appointments on February 27, March 13 and May 1. Supervision default order made - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 27:

William Henry Barrett, 64, of no fixed address. Stole spirits worth £16 from Asda, Bradford Road, Fixby, on June 25. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 compensation.

Alliah Sara Bradshaw, 38, of Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley. Stole a mobile phone worth £528 on Chapel Fold, Staincliffe, Batley, on October 8, 2017. Also committed fraud at Heckmondwike Service Station, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley, on January 1, 2018. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £80 compensation and £300 costs.

Darren Shaw, 36, of Victoria Street, Birstall, Batley. Stole spirits from Tesco, Batley Shopping Centre, on May 12 and coffee worth £55.63 from the Co-op, Low Lane, Batley, on June 19. Also stole spirits worth £93.50 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on June 26. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Jailed for 14 weeks in total. Ordered to pay £85.63 compensation in total.

Darrell Clarke, 26, of Howden Close, Huddersfield. Damaged a television and a mirror on Knowl Road, Golcar, on June 3. Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay £215 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Andrew Robertshaw, 42, of Queen Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Syke Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on May 27. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Carol Nicholas Day, 33, of Wakefield Road, Huddersfield. Application made to amend a community order, as the defendant has changed residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 21 days.

Jonathan Antony Beaumont, 44, of The Lodge, Linthwaite. Speeding on the A64, Heslington, York. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Shawn Crossfield, 50, Shirley Place, Cleckheaton. Actual bodily harm in Grange Moor on May 29. Also caused £200 of damage to a mobile phone in Grange Moor on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 26, 2020. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Jabbar Zaman, 26, Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Intimidated a witness in Dewsbury on December 20, 2017. Also stole cash from Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, on September 27, 2017. Jailed for 10 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Nicholas Stephen Lee, 42, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence in Keighley on July 20, 2017. Fined £675 and ordered to pay a £68 surcharge and £250 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

James Hoyle, 60, of Longdon Avenue, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield. Dropped litter outside May Street Cafe, May Street, Huddersfield, on December 14, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Lancashirecall Ltd, of Colne Valley Garden Centre, Scar Lane, Golcar. Application made for an emergency prohibition order at The Thirsty Gardener, Colne Valley Garden Centre, Scar Lane, Golcar. Granted - premises not to be used for any food business. Ordered to pay £298.48 costs to Kirklees Council.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 28:

Nicola Susan Adamson, 50, of Hand Bank Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Bradford Road, Huddersfield on May 8. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Claire Ann Smith, 37, of Coppice Drive, Netherton. Failed to provide a specimen for analysis on North Street, Huddersfield, on January 26. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Gary Thomas Wood, 34, Assault and threatening behaviour on Ashenhurst Avenue, Newsome, on May 19. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until June 27, 2020. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Vincent Roberts, 39, of Lydgate Close, New Mill, Holmfirth. Committed assault on Beech Avenue, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth on January 21. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 29:

Steven Kenneth Fox, 33, of Foldings Grove, Scholes, Cleckheaton. Possession of cannabis on Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton, on April 9. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 27. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Karen James, 57, of Dewsbury Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Was the owner of a dog which was dangerous and out of control on Nutter Lane, Birstall, on December 25, 2017. Order made for the dog to be kept under control - on a lead held by someone aged 16 or over and fitted with a muzzle. Ordered to pay £170 compensation.

Thomas Kennedy, 31, of Redberry Avenue, Heckmondwike. Caused £150 of damage to a window on West Park Road, Healey, Batley, on June 8. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on June 26. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Robert Patton, 48, of Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield. Breached a non-molestation order in Huddersfield on May 21 and June 1 and in Deighton on June 26.

Community order made with a programme requirement of 33 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 28, 2020. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Atkinson, 49, of Reuben Street, Littletown, Liversedge. Drink driving on Roberttown Lane, Liversedge, on June 10. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 40 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 29 months.

Dionne Botchway, 33, of Glenfield Avenue, Deighton. Assaulted a police officer on Glenfield Avenue, Deighton, on June 8. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Joseph Carter, 40, of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, on April 27. Fined £309 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 11 months.

Millie Pearce, 20, of Nursery Lodge Court, Dalton. Drink driving at McDonalds, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on June 10. Fined £248 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Christina Pickard, 53, of Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton. Caused £250 of damage to a door and assaulted a police officer on Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, on June 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Shires, 37, of Partridge Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Chapel Lane. Dewsbury, on May 29. Fined £270 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving got 20 months.

Gary Jonathan Home, 25, of Arthur Street, Golcar. Assaulted a police officer at Huddersfield Police Station and was in possession of drugs in Huddersfield on February 25. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Richard Alex Hewson, 36, of Ridgeway Close, Dalton. Committed assault at Revolution, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield on March 10. Fined £323 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lawrence Ward, 21, of New Hey Road, Mount. Committed fraud in Huddersfield on February 13. Ordered to pay £84 compensation.