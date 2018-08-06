Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Speeding on one of the UK’s most accident-hit motorways is dangerous enough.

But when you have your baby on the back seat, it’s a recipe for disaster.

One driver was stopped by police after he was caught speeding at over 100mph on the M62 eastbound on Sunday evening.

The motorist, who had his wife and six-week-old baby in the car, was caught driving at 105mph at Scammonden and stopped just before Outlane.

West Yorkshire Police’s M62 patrol officer PC Martin Willis tweeted a picture of the blue Honda pulled over on the carriageway and said: “Travelling at this speed is bad...but with your wife and six-week-old baby in the car too.

“The six-week-old baby was in a car seat in the back. The car seat wasn’t restrained, the baby wasn’t restrained in the car seat and the car seat was facing the wrong way.”