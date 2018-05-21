Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was making a ‘U’ turn at the time his car was in collision with a motorcyclist in Deighton, police said.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Sheepridge Road on Saturday evening .

The incident happened just before 6pm when a motor-cross motorbike and a Renault Clio collided close to the Spice Village takeaway and the junction with Bracken Hall Road.

An air ambulance landed on a nearby playing field before the biker was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a serious head injury.

Police say that at the time of the collision the Renault was performing a ‘U’ turn by Wiggan Lane and the bike was travelling towards Fartown from the direction of Deighton .

As a result of the collision the biker was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Deighton Road was closed in both directions for most of the evening causing major traffic problems on the surrounding roads.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the bike prior to the collision to call police on 101 quoting log 1450 of Saturday May 21 or use the live 101 webchat system: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat