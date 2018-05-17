Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters worked for half an hour to cut free a driver from his car following a head-on smash at West Bretton early today.

Crews from Skelmanthorpe and Ossett were called to the incident on Denby Dale Road at 5.46am and used high-pressure cutting equipment to remove the roof of a silver Suzuki hatchback.

West Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the male driver, who had suffered serious leg injuries, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

The female driver of a turquoise Audi RS suffered minor injuries and was taken to Barnsley Hospital as a precaution.

Richard Meakin, watch commander at Skelmanthorpe Fire Station, said the collision may have been as a result of one driver taking evasive action to avoid a vehicle that pulled out unexpectedly and then colliding with the other car.

“The driver of the Suzuki was extricated from his car and was stabilised at the scene by ambulance services. He had suffered some severe leg trauma from the impact,” he said.

“He was released within about 25 minutes. Both vehicles suffered front end impact damage.

“Crews were on site for about 90 minutes. The road re-opened at about 7.45am.”