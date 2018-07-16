The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver was horrified to discover two small holes in her car windscreen and what appeared to be a squashed bullet on the dashboard.

Dawn Pitt discovered the damage to her Vauxhall Corsa on Saturday morning after parking on Lord Street in the town centre on Friday evening.

At first she believed someone had hit the windscreen with a hammer and so reported it to police as criminal damage.

But later that day she noticed the bullet and realised it was a more serious matter.

Dawn, of Shelley, said: “I parked up facing the Media Centre at 8pm on Friday and collected the car at 9am the next day.

“I thought it had been done with a hammer but after I saw the bullet it was more scary knowing that there are idiots out there with guns.

“It looks like there are two holes in the windscreen. I just cannot understand why someone has done it, the mentality of it.”

She is now wondering whether there is a connection with the shooting incident at Huddersfield Carnival on Saturday evening.

“It could be a coincidence. If they aren’t linked then there are two people out with guns.”

Dawn has informed West Yorkshire Police but was still waiting for an officer to visit her and retrieve the bullet.

She said: “Police have not been in touch yet. I rang 101 and then updated them on ‘live chat’. The bullet is still on the dashboard. I have not touched it.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police recorded an offence of criminal damage based on the information provided at the time the crime was reported.

“Officers will be making contact with the victim in due course in relation to the subsequent discovery of a bullet in the vehicle.

“We would like to reassure the victim that this information is being acted upon.”