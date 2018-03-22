Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver drove at a man causing him to jump out of the way before following him home and throwing a brick through his window, a court heard.

The alleged road rage attack lasted a couple of hours following a row as the victim asked Jensen Lee Jules to slow down, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 28-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court charged over the February 23 incident.

He denies charges of dangerous driving, assault, two charges of criminal damage and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

The court was told that Jules was driving his Volkswagen Golf when he came across the victim who was travelling along Fifth Avenue on the Windybank Estate in Liversedge with his family.

Jules allegedly punched the victim after he warned him about his speed and shouted racist abuse at him and his son.

Magistrates were told that he then drove off but later came across the victim and his son again, used his car to block them and challenged them to a fight.

He then allegedly confronted them again while holding a crutch and drove at the victim at speed.

Magistrates heard that Jules mounted the kerb, causing him to jump over a fence to avoid being hit.

Jules then allegedly went round to the family’s home in Fifth Avenue East and damaged their Volvo’s windscreen and passenger window.

He is alleged to have returned to their home once more and thrown a brick through the living room window while the family were in the house.

Jules was an earlier hearing given a trial date of June 4 and told to reside at an address out of the area in Bradford.

Magistrates varied his bail conditions to allow him to return to his home in Hare Park Close, Liversedge.

He is now banned from entering within 200 metres of the family’s Fifth Avenue East home.