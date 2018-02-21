The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver was hurt after his car ploughed down a grass bank in Huddersfield.

Fortunately the man in his 50s was able to free himself from the vehicle when it became precariously stuck on Bradley Mills Road a short distance from Dalton Grange.

Police, fire and ambulance attended at around 11.25am today and found the vehicle, a Mercedes, overhanging the steep grass verge with just one of its wheels still on the road.

Police closed the road from the roundabout near the Odeon Cinema.

Two fire engines from Cleckheaton attended the scene, a police van and an ambulance rapid response car.

Cleckheaton Crew Commander John Bates said: “The driver was out of the vehicle when we arrived. The vehicle had two wheels over the edge and we used a winch to secure it.

“We made the vehicle safe and ensured the road surface was clear from debris. The front bumper of the car was damaged.”

Mr Bates said his crew were at the scene around half-an-hour.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver suffered facial injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.