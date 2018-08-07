Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man found with a hammer inside his car said he used it to fix the vehicle’s heating.

It was discovered in a seat pocket when police attended at a crash involving Corrie Pierre’s car on Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

The 30-year-old said he needed the lump hammer to give the heating mechanism a tap.

He also required it for work and was on his way there when the accident happened on March 10. Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

A lump hammer is a small lightweight sledgehammer, normally used for light demolition work and for use with a steel chisel when cutting stone or metal.

Pierre pleaded guilty to charges of resisting a constable in the execution of her duty, using racially-aggravated threatening words or behaviour and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting another police officer and will stand trial for this.

An additional charge of possessing an offensive weapon in public was dropped at the hearing.

The court was told that Pierre, of Ing Lane in Newsome, was aggressive towards police at the roadside and called them ‘Polish c***s’.

But he claimed that one of the officers grabbed him by his face and neck and dragged him to the ground.

His trial on the denied matter will be held at the Huddersfield court.

He will be sentenced for the remaining matters following the outcome of this.