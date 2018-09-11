Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has appeared in court after hitting a young woman at Halifax Train Station.

The accident happened at the railway station on May 11, Kirklees Magistrates' Court was told.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that at the time it was busy and Karen Woodward was waiting to collect her son.

He came out of the railway station and got into the 58-year-old's car.

She set off from the station and as she moved forward a young woman was heading towards a vehicle waiting for her.

Mrs Jones said that she was knocked over by Woodward's car and suffered a lot of pain.

Woodward appeared at the Huddersfield court charged with dangerous driving but did not enter a plea.

Mrs Jones said that the CCTV footage from the station still needed to be viewed and the charge may be reviewed.

Woodward, of Langdale Crescent in Halifax, claims that the victim was also culpable as she was wearing dark clothing and on her phone.

Her case was adjourned until September 24 for a review of the evidence as she was granted unconditional bail.