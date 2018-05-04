Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed more details about a Lamborghini driver who was spotted driving in a poor manner twice last week.

The supercar driver has been recalled to prison as he was ‘on licence’ from a previous, unspecified custodial sentence.

Police said the Lamborghini was seized in Halifax last week after the driver breached an order issued for anti-social driving.

The driver was issued with a Section 59 order by police on Saturday, April 21, after it was reported to have been driven dangerously.

A section 59 order can be issued to the driver, or a vehicle, and if either are found to be in breach of the order further police action can be taken.

Police said the Lamborghini was seen to be driven in an anti-social manner by police for a second time on April 23 and was then seized by officers.

There was some “minor disorder” when officers recovered the vehicle in the Pellon area of Halifax. A police car was pelted with bricks.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the Lamborghini was on licence and has subsequently been recalled to prison.”

Insp Paul Harkin of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This demonstrates the positive action our officers will take against anyone driving a vehicle in an antisocial manner to keep the communities of Halifax safe and should serve as a warning to others.”

A second Lamborghini driver was handed a £100 fine by police in Huddersfield last week because the car didn’t have a front number plate.