Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who led cops on a chase through Huddersfield because his passengers had drugs in the car has avoided jail.

Ajaz Latif, 35, was out on licence when he drove away from the officers because his friends told him to, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Matthew Harding said that on the evening of October 19 last year two officers acting on intelligence pulled over Latif’s Toyota near a roundabout at Luck Lane and Church Street, Heckmondwike.

After an officer approached the Toyota, it mounted the pavement, just missing hitting him, and drove off.

A pursuit ensued in excess of 30mph and several other road users had to take evasive action, but fortunately no one was injured.

The vehicle was found abandoned and several males were located nearby.

Latif, of Thomas Street in Heckmondwike, who owned the Toyota and had his car keys with him, was arrested.

Latif, who has 36 previous convictions for 61 offences including driving offences, was due to go on trial accused of dangerous driving earlier this month but pleaded guilty.

Michael Collins, mitigating, said Latif’s partner of four years was very disappointed in him.

Probation officer Gohar Khan said on the day of the offence Latif, who is unemployed, had been visiting his mother in Huddersfield with a group of friends.

Mr Khan said that Latif’s three male passengers, who were in possession of drugs, persuaded him to drive away from the officers and he panicked and did so.

Recorder of Leeds Judge Peter Collier QC sentenced Latif to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered him to complete a 28-day rehabilitation activity requirement and abide by a curfew from 7pm-7am.