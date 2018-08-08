Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Mirfield man caught drink-driving admitted that he downed up to two bottles of wine a night.

Neil Marsden was more than twice the legal limit when police pulled him over on June 3.

The officers stopped his Skoda Octavia on Sunny Bank Road in Mirfield for a routine document check.

When they invited him into the police car they could smell alcohol on the 39-year-old’s breath.

He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Dewsbury Police Station, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

There further breath tests revealed that he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes and he admitted driving while over the prescribed limit.

Marsden, of Kitson Hill Road, had a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to February 2009.

He said that the new offence occurred after he enjoyed some drinks at a family barbecue the previous night.

Magistrates were told that he didn’t feel drunk and decided to drive to the shops to pick up some groceries.

Probation officer Julie Rock said: “He’d been using alcohol as a coping mechanism and felt stressed.

“He had been drinking up to two bottles of wine a night prior to the offence but he’s now cut down considerably.

“He’s had a wake-up call and the offence has shocked him.

“He realises the seriousness of his actions and recognises that he could have caused a road traffic collision.”

Magistrates heard that the father-of-four worked around the country as a heating and ventilation engineer.

He has been forced to rely on lifts to work after receiving an interim ban from driving following his first court hearing for the offence in June.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 36 months.