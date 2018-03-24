Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver sped away from police because he panicked when he saw them.

They were forced to chase Nasser Iqbal as he accelerated to 20mph above the speed limit, ignoring a give way sign and hitting a kerb.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that Iqbal caught the attention of police as he drove around Heckmondwike shortly before 1am on March 7.

They were heading in the opposite direction but turned around and followed his VW Golf.

Mrs Jones said: “They activated their blue lights and sirens to stop the vehicle.

“Mr Iqbal ignored that and accelerated away from the officers.”

Iqbal turned onto Redfearn Avenue, reaching speeds in excess of 50mph in 30mph areas.

He turned onto Wood Avenue and then immediately onto Hadfield Road.

Mrs Jones said: “He continued at an increased speed through a give way sign without making any attempt to slow down.

“The defendant continued onto Leeside Road where he hit a kerb and continued to accelerate away from the officers.”

Iqbal, of Pilgrim Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, eventually came to a stop and was apprehended by the officers.

He held a previous related conviction dating back to 2006 for failing to supply a specimen of breath for analysis.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client immediately admitted his guilt and tested negative for any drink or drugs in his system.

He told magistrates: “He said he was scared and acted in a moment of madness.

“It was dangerous driving in a built up area but he failed to comply with a give way sign as opposed to a stop sign.

“Clearly he should have slowed but there’s no suggestion there were any near collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians or anybody having to take evasive action.

“He stopped and was apologetic.”

Magistrates adjourned Iqbal’s sentencing until April 9 so that he can be assessed for a community order including possible drug treatment.

He was banned from driving in the interim.