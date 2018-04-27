Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Calderdale man has been fined for allowing his partner to drive his car.

Thomas Hannan, of Longbottom Terrace in Halifax, pleaded guilty to permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance.

His partner was stopped by a police officer while driving his Red Nissan Micra alone on November 13 last year.

She was travelling along the A61 Ripon bypass when the officer pulled her over and confirmed that she was not the owner or named driver.

The car was seized and the officer went to Hannan’s home, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 29-year-old explained that his partner was from Hungary and he didn’t know that she didn’t have any insurance.

Hannan said: “I would normally drive her to work but on this day I was ill.

“She said she had full comprehensive insurance on her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle which I took to mean covering all vehicles.

“It was simply an oversight on my part. I was under the impression that she was insured.”

Hannan was told that it was still an offence to permit use of a car without this knowledge.

He was fined £100 and his licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.