Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder trial jury has begun hearing evidence from a 20-year-old driver accused of deliberately running over and killing a man in a Dewsbury pub car park.

Father-of-one Jonathan Binns, 32, suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by Jaelan Herlt’s Ford Fiesta vehicle during a disturbance outside the Scarborough public house in Thornhill on February 17 last year.

The prosecution has alleged that Herlt, of North Road, Dewsbury , deliberately drove into Mr Binns and that his passenger Khaleem Harris, 20, had told him to “just f****** run him over”.

Herlt, 20, and Harris, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, have both denied charges of murder and violent disorder arising out of the incident and today/yesterday (Fri) Herlt started giving his evidence to the jury at Bradford Crown Court.

Herlt, who was 19 at the time of the alleged murder, told the court how he had been driving around in his Fiesta because he was bored and had then picked up Harris and his girlfriend.

He said Harris got a phone call from his younger brother Kamrren saying he was having an issue at the pub because some older males were starting on him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Herlt said he drove to the pub and could see a few men near Kamrren.

He described words being exchanged between the brothers and the men with abuse going backwards and forwards before one of the men went to the ground.

Herlt said he thought Kamrren had retaliated after being pushed and Herlt said he then got back in his car with Khaleem and drove off.

The defendant described how later on that evening he had been driving behind a Vauxhall Corsa containing Kamrren and another defendant on a road close to the pub.

Herlt said there was a man stood in the road and other males near the pub “pointing and shouting” towards the Corsa which then drove into the car park.

He said he didn’t know why the Corsa had driven into the car park, but he followed it because he was worried for the safety of Kamrren because of what had happened earlier.

“I didn’t feel comfortable just letting him go in there,” said Herlt.

He said four or five males came towards them and there was loads of shouting and “people getting aggravated”.

Herlt, who will continue giving his evidence on Monday, claimed that just before he got back into his own car someone shouted “black c***”.

Kamrren Harris, now 18 but 17 at the time, is alleged to have broken another man’s jaw during the first incident outside the pub.

The teenager, of The Town, Dewsbury, has denied charges of causing grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having an offensive weapon namely a knuckleduster.

Seven other men aged between 17 and 21 are also on trial having denied the violent disorder charge.

The trial continues.