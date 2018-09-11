Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man drove home from a wedding then fell asleep while still in his car.

Andrew Simpson was still snoozing in his Citroen C4 when police arrived and woke him up.

He was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he was more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Police caught the 31-year-old sleeping behind the wheel when they attended at Cliffe Lane in Cleckheaton at 1.30am on August 18.

His keys were still in the ignition and when the officers woke him they could smell alcohol on his breath, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was arrested and taken to Dewsbury Police Station. There breath tests showed that he had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This over three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

A tobacco packet containing cannabis was also found in Simpson's pocket upon his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to offences of driving while over the prescribed limit and possession of cannabis.

Simpson had a previous drink-driving conviction on his record dating back to 2013.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client had attended his cousin's wedding and was not far away from venue when police found him.

He told magistrates: “He went to the wedding and that was a disaster, the decision to drive home.

“He believes that probably made the decision to drive and then changed his mind. He parked up and fell asleep.

“He'd parked his vehicle at an odd angle and I think that's what attracted the attention of police.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Simpson, of Swincliffe Close in Birkenshaw, was banned from driving for 36 months.

He was sentenced to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and a 17 day drink impaired driver's scheme.

Magistrates ordered the flat pack homes builder to pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.