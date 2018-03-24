Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was seriously injured when his car collided with a tractor in Honley last night.

The 40-year-old man was in a Seat Ibiza Toca which hit the tractor near to Pontey Farm on Meltham Road shortly before midnight.

The man is believed to have suffered a broken pelvis, broken legs and a suspected broken arm.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the man had been trapped in the car.

Emergency services, including West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, were called to the scene at 11.53pm.

Crew commander Paul Gyde, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said paramedics had taken the driver out of the car and firefighters provided assistance.