Rescue crews had to cut a man free from his car after it smashed into a wall on a busy road last night (Thurs).

The car, a white Audi, crashed into the wall outside Kirklees College on Halifax Road, Dewsbury, at around 9.30pm.

Emergency services were quick to the scene as the road was closed by police.

An air ambulance also attended but was not needed. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were there and rescued the man as his legs were trapped.

Watch Commander Chris Johnson, from Dewsbury Fire Station, said: “The car involved lost control and hit the wall outside the college.

“We had to cut him out of the car - he was trapped by his legs. We had to remove almost half the car.”

The man is thought to have serious leg injuries and is understood to have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary.