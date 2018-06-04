Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who lost control of his car and hit a lamppost after drinking has been banned from the road.

Jack Branch, 20, was more than twice over the legal limit when he caused the smash in the early hours of May 15.

Kirklees magistrates were told that police were called to Whitechapel Road in Cleckheaton at 5am.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “There a vehicle had lost control and the left the carriageway, colliding with a lamppost.

“The officers found Branch still with the car and he said he’d been drinking.”

There was another passenger inside the vehicle and Branch was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Further police station tests showed that he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes and Branch pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

In interview he said he lost control after taking the corner too fast.

He told magistrates: “I felt okay because I left it a couple of hours before I drove. It was my mistake and I won’t do it again.”

Magistrates banned Branch, of Clayborn View in Cleckheaton, from driving for 20 months.

He was fined £303 and told to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.