A banned driver had her THIRD vehicle towed away after she was caught driving without a licence or insurance.

Police who stopped the driver of a blue Toyota Yaris discovered that she was already disqualified and had previously had two other cars seized.

The Yaris was stopped on Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

The Kirklees proactive policing team posted a photo of the Yaris on Twitter and said the driver was disqualified.

They added: “This is the third vehicle Kirklees Proactive Team have seized from this female.

“Another dangerous vehicle taken off the road and the driver has been reported for summons.”

In January the Examiner revealed that a banned driver from Huddersfield had her third car seized by police in Newsome after a catalogue of road safety blunders.

At the time police said the owner had been ferrying her children around without making them wear seatbelts.