A drink-driver caught the attention of police when he collided with a bollard after his steering wheel locked up.

Lee Campbell, of Dalton, was nearly three times over the limit when the officers spotted his VW Golf stuck in the middle of a Lockwood road with two flat tyres.

The 29-year-old ran into difficulty after visiting the grave of his father in the early hours of June 29.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that at 4am police on duty in Lockwood Road came across Campbell’s vehicle.

It was stationary in the middle of the road near the junction with Crowther Street and Campbell was sat in the driver’s seat apparently speaking to somebody on his phone.

His keys were in the ignition but the engine was switched off and the officers noticed that there were two flat tyres with the tyre marks leading from a traffic island to the vehicle.

Mrs Jones said: “The officers spoke to Mr Campbell and he seemed to be under the influence.

“He said he tried to pull the vehicle in but it broke down.”

Campbell was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests revealed that he had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost three times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client had no previous convictions and held a good job which he would no longer be able to perform due to his inevitable driving ban.

He explained: “He’d gone to see his father’s grave at the cemetery. His father died early in his life and he’s now older than his dad was when he died.

“Something triggered on this night and he went by the cemetery, had a drink and drove away.

“The vehicle ran out of petrol so the steering wheel wouldn’t work and he collided with the bollard in the centre of the road.

“When police came he made the admission to them.”

Mr Whiteley told magistrates that a drink-driving conviction would have ‘major ramifications’ for Campbell.

He said that he would no longer be able to perform his job where he was highly-valued and “very proud of” as it requires a driving licence.

Magistrates were told that Campbell, of Long Lane in Dalton, would also have difficulties picking up his two young children who live in Leeds.

They banned him from driving for a year and told him to complete 60 hours of unpaid work as punishment.