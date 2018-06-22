Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver who smashed into a wall while twice the legal limit had been prosecuted for drink-driving just two months earlier.

Anthony Jennings had barely started his 22-month disqualification when the accident happened on March 30.

Shortly after 7pm he caught the attention of police as he drove his Fiat Punto along New Laithe Lane in Newsome.

Kirklees magistrates were told the officers had tried to pull him over after document checks revealed he was uninsured.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “They illuminated their lights for him to stop.

“Instead he accelerated away, took a turn and lost control, crashing into a dry stone wall.”

The officers quickly established that the 29-year-old had been banned from the road in January following a conviction for drink-driving.

Following his arrest police station tests showed that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – nearly twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mr Bozman said: “The defendant agreed that he sped up the vehicle when the officers wanted him to stop.

“He said he’d had some alcohol but was surprised at the reading.”

Jennings, of Plantation Drive in Newsome, last month pleaded guilty to charges of driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop when requested by a PC, using a vehicle without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Magistrates were told he had a problem with alcohol that worsened his mental health issues and adjourned sentencing so he could be assessed for possible alcohol treatment.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that at the time of the offences things were going wrong for his client in terms of his mental health.

He told magistrates that Jennings has since been properly diagnosed by doctors.

Mr Whiteley said: “He’s in a very difficult position.

“This happened very soon after the disqualification was imposed which is an aggravating feature in itself.

“He wasn’t thinking at the time of these offences. He accepts that he knew about the disqualification and drove.

“If he goes to prison he won’t get the care he needs because they haven’t got the facilities to deal with somebody like him who has mental health issues.”

Magistrates sentenced Jennings to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

This includes 25 rehabilitation activity days and six months of alcohol treatment.

He must abide by an electronically-monitored curfew for the next 12 weeks between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

They banned him from driving for a further 36 months and told him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.