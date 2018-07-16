Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every motorist will know the frustration of having to slow down for roadworks — especially when there's no work being done.

But the days of having to stick to 50mph while driving through roadworks, even if the workers have gone home, will soon be over.

Highways England, which maintains our motorways, will be piloting a variable speed limit on some of its smart motorways where work is being carried out.

The government agency operates a smart motorway on the M62 between junctions 25 (Brighouse) and 30 (Rothwell). Work to convert The trans-Pennine stretch of the M62 between junctions 20 (Rochdale) and 25 will begin in autumn 2019.

(Image: publicity picture)

For example, the speed limit could be increased to 60mph in a roadwork zone when little or no work is taking place.

Variable speed limits on sections of the motorway with long stretches of roadworks will also be tested. For example the speed limit, displayed by the gantry signs, could be set at 50mph in sections of the roadworks where more activity is taking place and at 55mph or 60mph where less or no work is being carried out.

If the system is safe it could be rolled out across the whole motorway network.

Highways England Chief Executive, Jim O'Sullivan, said: “People understand roadworks are necessary but are also frustrated by them. At the same time we have to ensure as they drive through them that they, and our road workers, are safe.

“So we are always thinking of new ways to improve journeys at the same time as keeping everyone as safe as we can. That is why over the next 12 months we will test changes to the design and operation of roadworks.

“We are also working hard to give drivers more and better information about their journeys and to prepare our network for the future, for example the testing of roadside and vehicle technology, so we can continue to keep people, and the country, connected.”

During roadworks narrow lanes are installed to provide a safe working area for the workforce.

Doing this means as many lanes as possible can remain open to traffic.

Currently Highways England operates a 50mph (or lower) limit in narrow lanes but this year they will test whether it is safe to operate at 60mph in certain circumstances.

This might include consideration of the width of the narrow lanes or the type of temporary safety barriers that are used.

Locations for the trials are yet to be agreed. Once underway Highways England will monitor the speed of vehicles, flow of traffic, look at incident data and gather customer feedback to determine its success.

The trials are outlined in the company’s Delivery Plan Update for 2018/19, published today.

The Plan sets out how the company is continuing to deliver the Government’s £15bn road investment programme (2015 to 2020).