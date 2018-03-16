Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers have been told to avoid the Pennine stretch of the M62 this weekend following warnings of heavy snow.

A weather system dubbed the 'Mini Beast from the East' is forecast to bring heavy snow and gale force winds to Huddersfield and its surrounding area.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber, predicting travel disruption from 7pm tonight until Sunday morning.

Highways England has now warned motorists to avoid trans-Pennine routes - such as the M62, A635, A62 and A640 - where the weather is likely to be most severe with up to 10cm of snow.

There is a risk that drivers on these routes could become stranded as happened when the Beast from the East struck the region two weeks ago; drivers were marooned on the M62 in subzero conditions for up to 19 hours.

Highways England has advised those making essential journeys to drive appropriately for snow conditions, dress in warm, waterproof clothes and carry emergency food and water.

Head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.

“It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the latest Met Office forecast and warnings for your area to ensure you’re up to date with the latest situation.

“You can do this by checking the Met Office website for the daily forecast or our warnings page, or you could download our weather app which will ensure you can keep up to date while you are out and about.

“With the latest weather information for your area, you will be able to prepare for what is in store and plan your activities accordingly.”