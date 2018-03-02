Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers have recounted stories of being stranded for up to 18 hours as 90mph winds hit the M62.

Scores of people stayed in their vehicles overnight – some even opted to remain with their vehicles – during atrocious weather on the trans-Pennine route between Huddersfield and Rochdale.

On Friday police said the M62 remained closed ‘indefinitely’ from junction 20 (Rochdale) to junction 24, Ainley Top at Huddersfield.

As soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment were drafted in to help motorists, police warned drivers not to ignore road closure signs as it risked more drivers getting stranded.

Police revealed that at one point on Thursday night, as many as 3,500 vehicles were trapped on the eastbound section of the M62.

The vast majority were moved that night but more than 200 people spent the night in their vehicles, some without food, water or heat.

Driver George Blythe, who was stuck near the Saddleworth junction for just over eight hours until 2.30am, said: “I was meant to have a job interview at 9am in Manchester so I thought I would head down the night before. Turns out that wasn’t such a great idea.”

George, from Leeds, added: “I had to turn the engine off after a few hours to save fuel so the heaters were off as well.

“I personally didn’t see anybody handing out food or water but I saw on Twitter that people were doing that.

“The only updates I was getting were from my parents who were telling me over the phone what was going on.”

George eventually got off the motorway but was sent back the way he had come as were many others. The central reservation barrier was cut to allow vehicles to escape the chaos.

Huddersfield-based police chief Sareth Humpage, stranded on the M62 for seven hours, eventually had to be towed off.

Supt Humpage tweeted a photograph of the motorway with vehicles at a standstill amid piles of snow and highways officials on foot.

Motorist Joe Bowman, who also found himself stranded on the eastbound M62, tweeted a photo of officials handing out snacks and drinks to fellow drivers. Joe called the helpers ‘angels.’

Dave Webb, 37, from Wakefield, said he had been stuck for about 10 hours.

He said: “We came to a halt at about 5.30pm last night (Thursday) and have been here since. We brought water, snacks and blankets for myself and my wife, and have plenty of petrol, but we just want to be home now.”

Lorry driver Carl Drennan, 29, spent the night in his cab at Hartshead Moor service station on the M62, after being stuck on the road for around 15 hours.

Mr Drennan, from Manchester, started work at 5am on Thursday and was on his way back over the Pennines from Yorkshire when traffic on the motorway ground to a halt at around 6pm.

He said: “I was just thinking it is only going to get worse, so I thought I will go into a shop and spend £15 or £20 on groceries.

“A few people came for some bits last night. There was a lady who had babies with her, she was messaging if there was anyone with water.

“I walked about a quarter of a mile to find her but the weather was just that bad I couldn’t go any further but we managed to get help to her through Twitter.”

He added: “There was no warning to say ‘don’t drive’ when I set off, it was just ‘be careful’. That to a transport manager says ‘Give it a go, if it gets too bad, pull over.’”

The chaos on the M62 was dealt with by Greater Manchester Police with assistance from other emergency services, mountain rescue volunteers, Highways England and others.

Greater Manchester Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts confirmed that 3,500 vehicles had been stuck on the M62 at the height of the incident.

He said the central reservation barrier was cut and the vast majority of those vehicles were then directed back down the westbound carriageway and into Greater Manchester.

The police chief said 200 vehicles spent the whole night on the motorway.

Police were recovering people in distress, or those who needed help, in liveried vehicles. Off-road 4x4 vehicles were also used to reach the stranded.

“Many people wanted to stay with their vehicles and if they were safe to do so, obviously that was fine,” he added.

“We were seeking to make sure no one was placed in significant harm.

“Too many people drove past ‘road closed’ signs yesterday and that exacerbated the problem.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In Milnrow, local people braved atrocious weather to take supplies to those stuck on the motorway.

Eleanor Kelly, 19, one of those who volunteers, said about 30 people had braved the conditions to take supplies up the hill to the M62 – including to a father with a baby and toddler in the car.

She said: “We’ve been trying to get to as many people as we can in about a mile radius from where we can get to the carriageway.

“We even had to warm up some hot milk for a guy stuck at the junction with two children.

“We knocked on his car and he had a five-week-old baby and what must have been a one- or two-year-old girl in the car with him. It’s been amazing to see so many people turning out to help us. It’s quite impressive to see.”