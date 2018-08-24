Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driving instructor was forced to slam on the brakes when a high speed police chase cut in front of the car.

Haydn Milloy was giving a lesson to a pupil on a rainy afternoon in Dewsbury at the time of the near miss.

As the learner driver approached the junction of Moorlands Avenue and Ashworth Road, an oncoming Volkswagen Golf shot into view and veered onto the wrong side of the road to avoid a traffic island.

The blue Golf was heading straight for Mr Milloy and his pupil but the driving instructor of more than 25 years reacted quickly to step on his passenger side brakes.

This gave the fleeing motorist just enough room to steer back on to the left hand side of the road - narrowly avoiding a white car in that lane.

Seconds later a West Yorkshire Police car in hot pursuit came around the corner.

The dramatic scene was caught on the Milloy Driver Training car’s dashcam.

Mr Milloy, 51, said his pupil was left bewildered by the whole event.

“It shocked her because I hit the brakes so hard and she thought she had done something wrong,” he said. “She was unsure of what had happened. She thought she was on the wrong side of the road or something.”

Fortunately nobody was injured in the near miss but Mr Milloy admitted it could have been much worse.

“It came very close. I could see the driver’s face,” he said.

“I saw it coming at speed as soon as it cut the corner. The danger was the white car on the other side of the road. If we hadn’t stopped then there could have been serious damage to it.

“Police didn’t have their sirens on so we didn’t hear the chase coming even though we had the windows down. It would have given us some more warning if they did.”