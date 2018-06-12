Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 1, 2018:

Craig Jeffrey, 35, of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe. Damaged a window worth £200 belonging to Kirklees Neighbour Housing in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, on April 12. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court, on April 27. Fined £80 in total. Ordered to pay £200 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Ada Alexandra Natasha Leyland Quarmby, 36, of St Andrews Drive, Brighouse. Kept an unlicensed car on a public road, namely Leeds Road, Calderdale, on October 5, 2017. Fined £40. Ordered to pay £31.67 vehicle excise back duty and £85 costs.

Philip Ward, 65, of Northowram Green, Northowram. Speeding on a restricted road, namely, Hightown Road, Cleckheaton, on June 16, 2017 and June 24, 2017. Fined £200 in total. Ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Ashfaq Hasan Ali, 23, of Unity Court, Westtown, Dewsbury. Committed assault in Dewsbury on March 22. Handed an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Programme requirement for 33 days. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until April 30, 2021. Ordered to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Csaba Bogdan, 25, of Wilson Wood Street, Batley. Committed assault in Dewsbury, on March 22. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cory Skelly, 21, of Field Lane, Batley. Committed assault in Littletown, Liversedge, on March 25. Caused £300 of damage to a property in Littletown, Liversedge. Community order made for a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Brian Holmes, 31, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as was absent from the specified place of curfew on March 25. Fined £50.

Abdul Sattar, 59, of Willwood Avenue, Oakes, Huddersfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending appointments on March 13 and April 4. Handed a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 2, 2018.

Media Ahamed, 35, of Navigation Gardens, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Parked in a disabled bay using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to on Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, on November 16, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Khalil Awan, 38, of Park View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance on Calder Road, Dewsbury, on March 29. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent from AJ Motors, Water Street, Dewsbury, between March 27 and 30. Handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Laura Helen Blackburn, 28, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite. Speeding on the M62 between junctions 28 and 27 eastbound, Leeds, on September 13, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Christopher Gibbons, 52, of Park Avenue, Liversedge. Dropped litter in a public place, namely outside Huddersfield Railway Station, St George’s Square, on October 23, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £20 costs.

Ben Ormsby, 21, of Ealand Road, Batley. Driving without a licence or insurance on Deighton Road, Batley, and failed to provide a sample for analysis at Huddersfield Police Station on September 9, 2017. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £620 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 3, 2018:

Mohammed Naveed Karim, 30, of Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Committed assault on Leeds Road, Dewsbury, and stole three bottles of alcohol worth £42 from the Co-op, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on March 25. Also stole four bottles of vodka worth £159.60 from Morrisons, Heckmondwike, on March 24, stole four bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s, Dewsbury, on March 19, and stole two cans of cider worth £2 from B and M Retail, Dewsbury, on March 19. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Aaron Lee Bolton, 29, of Oak Terrace, Fartown. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Bungalow Fisheries, New Hey Road, Huddersfield, on March 23. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of battery and a suspended sentence for a previous offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour. Also failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on April 30. Dealt with for original offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour. Suspended sentence varied – handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for two months.

Thomas Graham, 21, of Westgate, Cleckheaton. Driving while under the influence of drugs and without insurance on Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, on October 10, 2017. Fined £140 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months

Rebecca Louise Coyne, 27, of Macaulay Road, Birkby. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Huddersfield and Wakefield on December 4, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Jack Elliott Hudson, 19, of no fixed address. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Halifax and Huddersfield on December 6, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £6.60 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Saika Hussain, 20, of Church Walk, Batley. Left the station without passing through in the correct manner and failed to produce a ticket to an officer at Leeds Station on July 28, 2017. Fined £440 in total and ordered to pay £2.50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Shanice Mitchell, 32, of Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury. Entered a train without a valid ticket in Dewsbury on October 13, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Carley Tate, 37, of Marshall Street, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Mirfield and Dewsbury on October 30, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Ali Ahmadi, 48, of Bishops Court, Huddersfield. Failed to produce a ticket to an officer at Burley Park Station on November 13, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Marcin Jakubczak, 30, of Langdale Drive, Dalton. Caused £100 of damage to a mobile phone in Huddersfield on February 5. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Damon Detassi, 32, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole a box of cutlery worth £20 from Wilkinsons, Huddersfield, on February 25. Also stole a pork joint worth £6 on March 3, baby milk worth £30 on February 5 and the same again on February 12, and eight gammon steaks worth £23 on February 9, all from the Co-op, Huddersfield. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £89 compensation in total.

John Martin Christopher Griffin, 55, of Pastures Way, Golcar. Drink driving on Barnsley Road, Common Lane and Common Side, Flockton, on January 24. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a programme requirement of 17 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £650 costs. Banned from driving for 48 months.

Jason Lee West, 33, of Gregory Street, Batley. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that he was working, in Dewsbury between August 10, 2015, and April 3, 2016. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance, namely that he was working, in Dewsbury between August 8, 2015, and April 1, 2016. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 4, 2018:

Izabelle Emily Butterworth, 21, of Lacey Street, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Possession of cannabis on Lacey Street, Eightlands, Dewsbury, on March 24. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

David Lee Matthews, 29, of Chickenley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on February 27 and March 9. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Lauralanthalasa Wood, 23, of Lacey Street, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Committed fraud by using bank cards belonging to another person at BP/Nisa, Saville Road, Dewsbury, on February 19. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Harry Alan Rawcliffe, 22, of Banks End, Elland. Cultivated six cannabis plants in Huddersfield on March 27. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Steven Ferguson, 31, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Byram Street, Huddersfield, on April 15. Possession of a weapon, namely a brick, in a public place, namely Byram Street, Huddersfield, on April 15. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Brick seized.

Seana Elaine Mclean aka Bedeau, 24, of Whitehead Lane, Newsome. Assaulted a police officer on Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill on April 15. Ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam Smith, 23, of Teddington Avenue, Dalton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield, on April 15. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Thomas Wood, 28, of Nelson Street, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified on Mill Street East, Dewsbury, on April 1. Offence committed while subject to a conditional discharge order for production of cannabis. Application made to revoke community order. Order revoked. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Cliffroy Creighton, 22, of Tudor Croft, Bradley. Possession of cannabis on St Peter’s Street, Huddersfield, on April 19. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Calum James Mclachlan, 23, of Woodhead Road, Holmbridge. Assaulted a police officer on Market, Street, Holmfirth, on April 20. Drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Victoria Street, Holmfirth, on April 20. Committed while subject to a community order for previous offences of threatening behaviour and criminal damage. Community order revoked. New community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Seana Elaine Mclean aka Bedeau, 24, of Whitehead Lane, Newsome. Assaulted two police officers on Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill, on April 15. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Satar Miakhel, 24, of Spring Grove Street, Springwood. Stole electrical items worth £285 from to Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, on April 18. Possession of a weapon, namely a wooden table leg, in a public place, namely Tesco Superstore, Viaduct Street, Huddersfield, also on April 18. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Oliver Thomas Turpin, 22, of Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge. Drink driving on Glebe Street, Marsh, Huddersfield, on April 19. Fined £120 an ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 8, 2018:

Rachel Anderson, 42, of Rochester Road, Birstall. Stole various items worth £15 from the Co-op, Birstall, on January 22. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence of theft. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 21 days in total and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Sharon Piele, 55, of Broadlands Road, Meltham. Speeding on Meltham Road/Huddersfield Road, Huddersfield, on October 3, 2017. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving license endorsed with three points.

Mark Paul Robinson, 47, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not provide evidence relating to non-attendance of probation induction appointments on March 2 and 9 within five working days. Order varied - rehabilitation requirement for up to three days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Attif Aziz, 38, Coniston Avenue, Dalton. Committed assault on Harvey Road, Almondbury, on March 30. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle James, 18, of Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury. Caused £200 of damage to a vehicle and committed assault in Huddersfield on March 31. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason David Smithson, 20, of Little Green Lane, Heckmondwike. Drink driving on Bradford Road, Liversedge, on March 30. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Christopher Worall, 28, of Broadlands Road, Meltham. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on March 30. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Adams, 24, of Ridgeway, Dalton. Damaged walls and a door on Alton Avenue, Dalton, on April 17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Gareth Robson, 25, of Clayton Mews, High Street, Clayton West. Committed assault in Clayton West on April 14. Fined £204 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Anthony Wilson, 51, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Damaged household ornaments worth £10 in Huddersfield on April 18. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £10 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Booth, 28, of New Hey Road, Oakes. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 3 and 15. Fined £450 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Christopher Paul Crossley, 32, of Bentley Street, Lockwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 2 and April 12. Order varied - 16 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Phillip Andrew Haigh, 33, of Ballroyd Road, Fartown. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointment on April 9. Order varied - drug rehabilitation for one months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Lee Anthony Anderson, 34, of Manor Way, Staincliffe. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend drug rehabilitation appointment on February 6 and supervision appointment on April 10. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 11, 2018:

Christopher Kitchen, 41, of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not attend supervision appointments on November 16, 30 and December 7, 2017. Jailed for 14 days.

Melanie Dawn Leeman, 48, of Northway Crescent, Mirfield. Assaulted a police officer and resisted two police officers in Mirfield on April 6. Fined £150 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Hepworth Armitage, 59, of Thorpe Lane, Almondbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Mirfield on April 7. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Simon Foley, 39, of Elder Grove Mews, Netherton. Drink driving on High Lane, Huddersfield, on April 22. Find £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Desmond Michael Patrick Ryan, 60, of Whitehead Lane, Primrose Hill. Stole five packs of steak worth £29.95 from Crawshaws, Huddersfield, on April 22. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Asad Idris, 31, of Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, on April 27. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

(Image: Google Street View)

Sharon Marilyn Wells, 44, of Halifax Old Road, Birkby. Stole a bottle of wine worth £9.50 from Marks and Spencer, New Street, Huddersfield, on April 27. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Paul Blackburn, 45, of Upper Barker Street, Millbridge, Liversedge. Stole three bottles of spirits worth £97 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on April 23. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £30 costs.

Aleem Ghani, 35, of Nursery Lane, Ovenden, Halifax. Drink driving on St George’s Square, Huddersfield, on April 12. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Taaibah Iqbal, 18, of Deighton Road, Deighton. Stole an iPad mini worth £250 from the Civic Centre of Finance drop-in centre, Huddersfield, on December 1, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 14, 2018:

Lee Blythe, 31, of Longfield Road, Heckmondwike. Sexual assault in Heckmondwike between March 1 and April 30, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 90 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Required to register as a sex offender for five years.

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 27, address unknown. Stole four jars of coffee worth £28 from Sainsbury’s petrol station, Railway Street, Dewsbury, and stole five tubes of mascara worth £39.90 from Wilkinsons, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, on May 12. Stole six bottles of Comfort Intense worth £18 from Poundworld, Market Place, Dewsbury, also on May 12. Jailed for 28 days. Ordered to pay £18 compensation.

Andrew Keith Pogson, 46, of Blackburn Place, Batley. Caused £700 of damage to a vehicle on Park Road, Batley, on September 27. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on May 16, 2018:

Cain Michael Bridges, 21, of Machells Mill, Whitehall Way, Dewsbury. Attempted to trespass with intent to steal at Alias Fastfood, Upper Commercial Street, Batley, on December 26, 2017. Also trespassed and stole £230 from Bengal Tandoori, Greenside, Heckmondwike, between December 24 and 25, 2017. Also trespassed and stole loose change from Staincliffe Working Men’s Club, Halifax Road, Batley, on April 26, 2018. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 8. Jailed for 48 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mohammed Shiraz Riaz, 37, of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, on April 12. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachel Oxley, 38, of Croftlands, Newsome. Stole a coffee maker and an electric shaver worth £187.92 from Asda, Bradford Road, Huddersfield, on April 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on May 11. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Austen Lee Andrew Bedeau, 33, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Speeding on Woodhead Road, Huddersfield, on March 6. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Muhammed Shafiq, 31, of Moorside Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket near Kensal Rise on May 9, 2011. Fined £10 and ordered to pay £4 compensation and a £15 surcharge.

Callum David Francis Garner, 24, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Committed assault and also caused £200 of damage to the windscreen of a vehicle in Huddersfield on December 4, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Marie Peace, 36, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe. Committed assault, causing actual bodily harm, in Dewsbury on February 15, 2017. Fined £180 and ordered to pay a a £30 surcharge and £310 costs.

Taylor Campbell, 21, of Edge Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a notice banning amplified sound and loud voices at a property on Edge Lane, Dewsbury, on December 12, 2017. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £445 costs.

Kayleigh Rock, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a notice banning amplified sound and loud voices at a property on Scopsley, Whitley, on January 16 and February 16. Fined £400 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £628 costs.

Umar Shazad, of Ouzel Well Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with a notice banning amplified sound and loud voices at a property on Ouzelwell Road, Thornhill, on December 16 and 20, 2017. Fined £400 in total and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £410 costs.